Barzani meets Rasoul to thrash out KDP-PUK differences

2019/03/03 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), met with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)’s acting leader Kosrat Rasoul on Sunday in an effort to resolve the parties’ differences which have blocked the formation of a new government. The politburos of the Kurdistan Region’s two biggest parties are due to meet on Monday.According to a readout from Barzani’s office, he and Rasoul discussed the political process in the Kurdistan Region and underlying obstacles to progress.“Serious work and the continuation of the bilateral agreement for establishing and strengthening the institutions of the Kurdistan Region were stressed,” the readout said.Such an effort is required to work in the “interests of the nation of Kurdistan, spirit of fraternity, and sense of responsibility,” it added.Lateef Shiekh Omer, the PUK politburo’s spokesperson, told PUK media outlets the main focus of their bilateral meeting with the KDP will be how to resolve party differences and to “speed up” government formation, months after the Region’s September 30 election. The KDP and PUK, usually allies, have lately been at loggerheads, particularly over the issue of Kirkuk and their role in Baghdad.On October 16, 2017, a segment of PUK officials are alleged to have ordered the withdrawal of Peshmerga forces from the disputed province of Kirkuk, sparking the collapse of Kurdish morale and a huge military and political defeat in the wake of the Kurdistan independence referendum.The KDP accused the PUK of committing “national treason”. Even so, the two parties continued to work together closely as Iraqi troops and Shiite paramilitias threatened the Region. That was until October 2, 2018, when the PUK nominated Barham Salih for Iraqi presidency – reneging on a promise not to run a candidate against the KDP’s nominee Fuad Hussein. In an act of revenge, the KDP has sought to prevent the PUK from securing control over a ministry in the new Iraqi government. The PUK has been eyeing the ministry of justice.Another major issue preventing agreement between the two parties is the governorship of Kirkuk. The PUK says it is entitled to the position. The KDP meanwhile would like a say on who the PUK chooses – excluding those involved in the October 16 events.Kirkuk is currently government by Rakan Saeed al-Jabouri, an Arab politician installed by former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), met with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)’s acting leader Kosrat Rasoul on Sunday in an effort to resolve the parties’ differences which have blocked the formation of a new government. The politburos of the Kurdistan Region’s two biggest parties are due to meet on Monday.According to a readout from Barzani’s office, he and Rasoul discussed the political process in the Kurdistan Region and underlying obstacles to progress.“Serious work and the continuation of the bilateral agreement for establishing and strengthening the institutions of the Kurdistan Region were stressed,” the readout said.Such an effort is required to work in the “interests of the nation of Kurdistan, spirit of fraternity, and sense of responsibility,” it added.Lateef Shiekh Omer, the PUK politburo’s spokesperson, told PUK media outlets the main focus of their bilateral meeting with the KDP will be how to resolve party differences and to “speed up” government formation, months after the Region’s September 30 election. The KDP and PUK, usually allies, have lately been at loggerheads, particularly over the issue of Kirkuk and their role in Baghdad.On October 16, 2017, a segment of PUK officials are alleged to have ordered the withdrawal of Peshmerga forces from the disputed province of Kirkuk, sparking the collapse of Kurdish morale and a huge military and political defeat in the wake of the Kurdistan independence referendum.The KDP accused the PUK of committing “national treason”. Even so, the two parties continued to work together closely as Iraqi troops and Shiite paramilitias threatened the Region. That was until October 2, 2018, when the PUK nominated Barham Salih for Iraqi presidency – reneging on a promise not to run a candidate against the KDP’s nominee Fuad Hussein. In an act of revenge, the KDP has sought to prevent the PUK from securing control over a ministry in the new Iraqi government. The PUK has been eyeing the ministry of justice.Another major issue preventing agreement between the two parties is the governorship of Kirkuk. The PUK says it is entitled to the position. The KDP meanwhile would like a say on who the PUK chooses – excluding those involved in the October 16 events.Kirkuk is currently government by Rakan Saeed al-Jabouri, an Arab politician installed by former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.