SDF says Turkey tried to kill local Kurdish-Syrian official, violating ceasefire agreements


SDF says Turkey tried to kill local Kurdish-Syrian official, violating ceasefire agreements
2020/08/22 | 11:36 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- An archive photograph of an armed drone (UAV) operated by the Turkish air force.

(Photo: AA)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links