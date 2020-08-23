Iraqi Govt needs more Female Voices to Fight the Pandemic


Iraqi Govt needs more Female Voices to Fight the Pandemic
2020/08/23 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Hanar Marouf, for the Atlantic Council.

Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's government needs more female voices to fight the pandemic Iraq is in a precarious condition.

It has faced major challenges on multiple fronts, including political instability, a […]

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links