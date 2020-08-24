Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Turkey facilities visa issuance to Kurdistan Region residents
2020/08/24 | 02:46 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- The international border crossing of Ibrahim Khalil on the Kurdistan Region and Turkish border.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq