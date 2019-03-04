Baghdad police traces beggars till the end

2019/03/04 | 13:10
INA- Baghdad
Baghdad Police Directorate confirmed today its continuity in tracing all beggars in Baghdad streets till finishing its campaign by ending this phenomenon.
The Baghdad Police Spokesman Colonel Nibras Muhammad Ali stated to INA correspondent the Hussian Fayhan the begging phenomenon is a dangerous status that spread quickly in a doubtful way, causing to let the juveniles who under 18 years old to practice begging, and transform it into a career.
Ali explained that this situation led the Interior Ministry, with supervision of high rank officials and with cooperation of some concerned commands and directorates, to launch a campaign to trace the beggars and arresting them to undermine this phenomenon in order to finish it totally.
Baghdad Police arrested a lot of beggars besides gangs who send women and children in illegal money earning by organizing patrols in civil cladding, the colonel concluded.
