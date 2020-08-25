Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq gives gov't official 15 year sentence for embezzling $1.2 million in reconstruction funds
2020/08/25 | 23:26 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Iraqis carry a sign calling for an end to corruption during anti-government demonstrations that started in Oct.
2019.
(Photo: Reuters)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq