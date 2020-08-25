Iraq gives gov't official 15 year sentence for embezzling $1.2 million in reconstruction funds


Iraq gives gov't official 15 year sentence for embezzling $1.2 million in reconstruction funds
2020/08/25 | 23:26 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraqis carry a sign calling for an end to corruption during anti-government demonstrations that started in Oct.

2019.

(Photo: Reuters)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links