Authorities in Duhok take closer look at 57 refineries operating without licensing

2019/03/04 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- DUHOK, Kurdistan Region – It’s been nearly 13 years and 57 illegal oil refineries have been working in Duhok without their environmental impact monitored, additionally their products are being transferred to petrol stations in Duhok without any inspection.
Three years ago, Duhok formed a committee to resolve the problem of illegal refineries and a decision was subsequently made to close them, but the decision was not implemented. Early this year, the local government again formed a committee for the same purpose and gave owners of these refineries a two-month notice to close. The deadline expired late in February.“In recent days, we prepared a detailed report about the refineries of Kwashe area. The danger these refineries pose to the environment is increasing day by day because they operate outside the environment protection guidelines,” Mohammed Tahir, head of Duhok’s environment office, told Rudaw.“According to our instructions, the product of these refineries should be taken to laboratories for examination. But their product, oil, gas, and petrol, are taken to petrol stations and the market and also used by generators without any examination,” he added.These 57 refineries were built after 2006, and they have no license to operate.Tahir also said they “have even had impact on agriculture around Duhok and Mosul dam.” “Due to these refineries, five water wells in some villages near these refineries have stopped working because of the water being contaminated and the people of this area no longer benefit from the water,” he said.Because of its lucrative nature, the companies are known to be backed by high-level officials and businessmen.“It appears these refineries have a powerful backer, which is why no can take legal proceedings against them,” Tahir said.Rizgar Sidqi, a member of the Fuel and Environment Committee at the Duhok Provincial Council, said they raised the danger posed by Kwashe refineries to the council three years ago. The governor of Duhok then decided to close them if they didn’t implement and commit to environmental guidelines. None of them committed to these guidelines and none was closed finally.Majid Saed Saleh is a representative for fuel affairs of the Duhok governor.“The Duhok governor decided to form a committee in December 2018 to deal with the problem of these refineries. The committee decided to close all but seven of them. The committee gave them a two-month deadline. The deadline expired and none were closed. That is why we have decided to take proceedings against them,” he said.Saleh said they are aware of the danger these refineries have posed to the air and environment of Duhok. These refineries were built at a time when Duhok desperately needed fuel.“Nearly 1,811 families depend on these refineries. They should find an alternative for them if they decide to close them. We will close our refineries provided that the government compensates us. It is unacceptable to cut the source of living from 1,811 families at once,” the owner of one of the refineries said on condition of anonymity.As the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its provinces continue to crackdown on loopholes in its oil and gas sectors, in Sulaimani smugglers continue to take advantage of the strength of the value of the dinar to the toman. Chamchamal security forces have arrested a band of thieves that was stealing oil and transporting it by tankers from Chamchamal area to Iran.Rudaw has learnt the band consisted of five Kurds who have all been referred court.“In recent days, security forces from Chamchamal arrested a band that was stealing and transporting oil illegally. They have now been referred to the court,” Ramk Ramazan, mayor of Chamchamal told Rudaw.KRG Prime Minister has vowed punishment for those illegally smuggling or setting up illegitimate checkpoints. “Chamchamal security committee in cooperation with Asayesh and police has launched a broad campaign to clean Chamchamal from criminals. Asayesh forces will take control of areas where oil and other fuels are transported. They are carefully monitoring them, set up more checkpoints, and are investigating details about the names of the drivers and vehicles,” he added.More than 95 percent of the revenues in the Kurdistan Region are dependent upon oil revenue. The KRG continues to have its oil sector audited and says it intends abide with US sanctions on Iran as part of the federal entity of Iraq.Reporting by Nasr Ali
