Iraq Mobility Restrictions due to COVID-19, 11 – 24 August 2020

2020/08/26 | 21:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Iraqi authorities have imposed mobility restrictions since March 2020, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.These measures include restrictions on travel and limitations on freedom of movement, such as the closure of airports and points of entry (PoEs) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions.Between 11 and 24 August 2020, IOM Iraq’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessed 30 locations, of which 8 were reported as closed, 9 partially open, and 13 open for commercial traffic only.This report presents an overview of mobility restrictions for the 22 monitored PoEs that are partially open or open for commercial traffic, as well as for Iraq in general.

Key findings from this round include:

Of the 30 points of entry assessed:

9 were partially open for migrants and under special circumstances

13 were open for commercial transit only

8 were completely closed

The Government of Iraq (GoI) extended lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.



These measures include restrictions on commercial activity, as well as partial curfews between 11:00pm and 5:00am seven days per week in all Federal Iraq governorates, except Kirkuk.



However, no curfews are in place within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

From 21 August, Kerbala authorities are blocking visitors from other governorates until 2 September, to minimize the size of gatherings throughout the Muharram mourning ceremony period

Migrants in Iraq are required to obtain official permission from the GoI as well as diplomatic missions in order to travel and work