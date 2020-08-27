Facing pandemic, economic and political challenges, Iraq Government 'operating in the eyes of multiple storms at once'

Sorting out such details must be based on technical considerations, not partisanship, she declared.Equally important, she said, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) must be strengthened and freed from the grip of political pressure, particularly in the selection of electoral personnel and developing voting procedures.She added that (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- https://news.un.orgThe COVID-19 pandemic is aggravating deep-rooted economic, social and political challenges in Iraq, but elections in 2021 - if credible - could open a new chapter for the Middle East nation after years of conflict and strife, the UN's top official in the country said Wednesday.Security Council via video-teleconference, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaeret said that for important - and painful - reforms to take root, Iraq's political class must unite and put the nation's interests first in order to unlock a brighter future for all its citizens."As I've said before: an environment that promotes inclusive growth and employment remains the best remedy against unrest, conflict and external interference," said Ms.Hennis-Passchaeret, who heads the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI and on Kuwaitis and third-country nationals still WFP) convoy encountered an improvised explosive device on the Mosul-Erbil road in Ninewa governorate, she said.One injured in the blast.Ms.Hennis-Passchaeret acknowledged that the Government - led by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi - is "undoubtedly operating in the eye of multiple storms at once," even if the pandemic has somewhat muted social unrest.Early moves by the Government towards greater accountability, more robust support for freedom and assembly, and a tangible commitment to justice are encouraging, she said, adding however that more action is needed - including investigations into deadly attacks on activists and human rights defenders.Short-sighted, zero-sum politics persist"Oblivious partisanship and short-sighted zero-sum politics continue to be major obstacles for progress, but to be clear, no party, person or entity must be allowed to hijack the legitimate demands of the Iraqi people," she said.She also pointed out that the Government - operating in a challenging geopolitical environment - is giving priority in its foreign affairs to State-to-State dialogue and relationship building."I sincerely hope that Iraq will be given further room to focus on its domestic resilience, instead of being used as a venue for different power competitions," she added.Upcoming electionsOn elections, Ms.Hennis-Passchaeret - who is also the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq - said that 6 June 2021 has been announced as the date that Iraqis will return to the polls.She stressed, however, that Parliament has yet to resolve crucial questions about the apportionment of legislative seats and the delineation of constituencies.Sorting out such details must be based on technical considerations, not partisanship, she declared.Equally important, she said, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) must be strengthened and freed from the grip of political pressure, particularly in the selection of electoral personnel and developing voting procedures.She added that

