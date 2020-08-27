East Coast Empire and YTC Launch a One of a Kind Business Venture on a National Level

2020/08/27 | 19:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- YourTimeCapsule.com Protect and Preserve your valuables for any duration of time

ECE in collaboration with YTC launched a one of a kind service to offer the safety and benefits of protecting ones valuables in these uncertain times.

YTC is a one of a kind service that provides a trusted means to store and protect valuables, using the company's proprietary system, fully customizable based on their clients and beneficiaries needs.”— Auriel CazacuROCKVILLE, MD - MARYLAND, US, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the current uncertainty the world finds itself in, whether from natural disasters or political turmoil East Coast Empire in collaboration with Your Time Capsule.com (https://www.yourtimecapsule.com/) has launched a one of a kind service on an international level to offer the safety and benefits of protecting ones possessions.



Your Time Capsules' proprietary system where customers can send their valuables for safekeeping is comprised of 24/7 monitored facilities in conjunction with a water and fireproof storage system to assure the safety of its customers possessions even in some of the most harsh conditions possible to date.



Clients can rent a capsule, send-in whatever items they value, then designate a time for that vault to be opened, returning those items back to the sender or to a preselected recipient or inheritor as desired.



Vault times can range anywhere from a few weeks to several decades, with extensions available, and are insured up to $100,000."Our services are intended for any client who is looking to securely protect their belongings," said Auriel Cazacu.



“Individuals and businesses alike can store via our service, documents, wills, proprietary technology, heirlooms such as but not limited to jewelry, art, memorabilia, sentimental items like pictures, home videos, wedding dresses and just about anything one deems important.

Our customers may also choose to utilize our “beneficiary” service free of charge, which would allow for the items to be forwarded to a chosen recipient at the appropriate time.



This allows people to set up recipient vaults for specific heirs, without having to disclose vault contents to others in a general will...



Many people don't feel that their own premises are safe for this kind of storage, or are worried about fire, floods, etc.



We're the perfect resource for this kind of insured storage, and our vaults can be renewed or extended anytime.”Clients can set up a personal, insured time capsule in seven easy steps:1. Visit the shop and select the perfect-sized time capsule.

2. Choose the amount of time the capsule will be sealed.





3. Create an account with Your Time Capsule.





4. Check out and pay.

5. Prepare items for shipping.



Your Time Capsule then provides a shipping box and detailed shipping instructions.

6. Send items in.



Your Time Capsule safeguards them for the amount of time selected, with extensions available as desired.

7. When the term ends – or upon request – items are sent back to the original client or chosen recipient, as designated.



About Your Time CapsuleYour Time Capsule is a service that provides a trusted means to store and protect valuables, using the company's proprietary fire-and-waterproofed vaults.



The vaults are located in a securely monitored facility, allowing valuables to be conveniently stashed away and fully insured.



Clients can safeguard their most precious and important belongings for decades at a time for as low as $17 per month – designating a specific open-time and chosen recipient at any point in the future.



The process is easy.Your Time Capsule: Your possessions– protected and preserved.



Learn more at: www.YourTimeCapsule.com.Auriel CazacuYour Time Capsule .com Inc+1 240-620-5507email us hereVisit us on social media:Twitter

