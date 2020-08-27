Saddam Hussein has been put up for sale on Wish and he'll only cost you £15

2020/08/27 | 22:08 - Source: Iraq News

Saddam Hussein is being offered for sale on Wish (Pictures: Wish/Twitter)Bemused internet shoppers had to do a double-take after apparently being offered the chance to purchase the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain for the bargain price of £15.

The Wish store has been pushing the unusual sale heavily today with hundreds of people reporting seeing an advert for the deceased leader on their social media feeds.

A dishevelled, bearded, post-invasion Saddam is conspicuously being listed for sale alongside lego sets, Animal Crossing dolls and raincoats.

Unfortunately for bargain hunters, the unprecedented interest had already pushed the price up of the long-serving president to £22 by mid-morning after ‘more than ten’ were sold.

The advert raised many questions on social media.



Nathan Vickery tweeted: ‘Can’t believe the U.S.



spent all that time going after Saddam Hussein when they could have ordered him off wish for $20.’

Another person said: ‘Wow these wish ads are getting scarily accurate..



I’ve always wanted my own Saddam Hussein.’

Others speculated what might happen if you were to take Wish up on the offer and several said they were going to make the purchase just to see.

Comedian Lewis Costello joined in, tweeting: ‘Great morning shopping on Wish.



I’ve just secured a KFC onesie, a bow and arrow and former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.



Should be a good weekend.’

Some things you never knew you wanted until now… (Picture: Facebook)

There were a lot of questions on social media… (Picture: Twitter)The advert is in fact a listing for a ‘fine art print’ of Saddam, being offered in two different sizes.

Its description says: ‘Former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein following his capture was reproduced on Premium Heavy Stock Paper which captures all of the vivid colors and details of the original…This print is ready for hanging or framing.’

Anyone still interested in going ahead with the purchase faces a long wait for their gift.



It’s expected to be delivered any time between September 4 and November 8 and will cost you an extra £5 for postage and packaging.

The San Francisco-based Wish store, which offers customers ‘personal recommendations’ based on a somewhat unfathomable algorithm, has long held a reputation for its bizarre offerings.

Memorable targeted ads in the past have included a bag of white powder, a cat blindfold, a USB pregnancy test and leggings covered with unnerving images of Nicolas Cage’s face.

Someone even started a Twitter account called ‘Wish Weird Ads’ which regretfully hasn’t been updated since 2018.

The company reportedly spends over $100 million on Facebook ads each year and has 170 million products listed on its site.

Saddam fans who miss out on the poster have a number of other products to choose from including phone cases, t-shirts and caps all emblazoned with the face of the brutal dictator who was responsible for the deaths of around 250,000 people.

