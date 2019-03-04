عربي | كوردى
Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - February 2019
2019/03/04 | 18:20
New refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants - presence and shelter



Total (observed) arrivals – February: 819

Total (observed) arrivals – January: 629

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - February: 153

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - January: 156

Total occupancy of government centres – end February: 3,898

Total occupancy of government centres - end January: 4,212

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end February: 4,330

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end January: 4,510

