Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - February 2019

2019/03/04 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Pakistan, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, World
New refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants - presence and shelter
Total (observed) arrivals – February: 819
Total (observed) arrivals – January: 629
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - February: 153
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - January: 156
Total occupancy of government centres – end February: 3,898
Total occupancy of government centres - end January: 4,212
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end February: 4,330
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end January: 4,510
Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Pakistan, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, World
New refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants - presence and shelter
Total (observed) arrivals – February: 819
Total (observed) arrivals – January: 629
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - February: 153
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - January: 156
Total occupancy of government centres – end February: 3,898
Total occupancy of government centres - end January: 4,212
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end February: 4,330
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end January: 4,510