From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1970: Fifty Years Ago: Pak-Iraq talks

2020/08/29 | 08:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KARACHI: The Vice-President of Iraq, Gen Hardan Abdul Ghaffar Al-Tikriti, said on arrival in Karachi yesterday [Aug 28] that the existing close economic collaboration between Iraq and Pakistan would grow still closer to each other’s benefit.He told newsmen at the airport that his talks with President Yahya Khan in Rawalpindi were “very useful”.Gen Tikriti flew from Rawalpindi last evening in a special Iraqi plane on the last leg of his five-day visit to Pakistan.

[Agency adds,] Earlier in Islamabad … the Iraqi Vice-President said that his talks with President Yahya on the international situation, especially the Palestinian issue, were “fruitful and useful”.



“I am deeply impressed by the noble stand taken by the Government and people of Pakistan in supporting the Palestinian people in regaining their homeland.”

Later, the Foreign Secretary, Mr Sultan M.



Khan, also expressed satisfaction on the Iraq-Pakistan talks.



He said the visit was essentially of a goodwill nature.



The Foreign Secretary said the Iraqi delegation also had talks aimed at expansion of trade between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2020