KRG reports 362 new COVID-19 cases, 582 recoveries in last 24 hours
2020/08/29 | 18:34 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The total number of infections in the Kurdistan Region increased to 27,621 confirmed cases.

(Photo: Koysinjaq Health Department)

