Iraqi lawmakers allege anti-Kurdish discrimination in Kirkuk, call on PM to take action

2020/08/29 | 22:18 - Source: kurdistan 24



(Photo: RFE/RL/Nihad al-Bayati) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A resident in Kirkuk raises the Kurdistan national flag on top of a vehicle.(Photo: RFE/RL/Nihad al-Bayati)

Sponsored Links