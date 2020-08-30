Katyusha rocket lands in Baghdad 'Green Zone': report

2020/08/30 | 12:18 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdad, Iraq's, Green Zone where the U.S.
Embassy is located, sources told Reuters.Sirens reportedly blasted inside the U.S.
Embassy and helicopters were hovering above as the rocket hit the heavily-fortified area. It was the second such attack this week after three rockets landed in the Green Zone on Thursday as well.
However, none of the attacks caused casualties, according to Reuters. The State Department and Pentagon did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Hill. The U.S.
has previously blamed such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups, who have not formally claimed responsibility for the attacks.The U.S.
has launched airstrikes and other attacks aimed at those militias, including one airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, earlier this year.Soleimani's death reignited tension in the region and was later condemned by Iran.
However, the Trump administration touted the strike as the elimination of a threat to U.S.
President Trump said last week that he had directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations that the U.S.
intends to restore sanctions on Iran, citing violations of the 2015 nuclear deal.
