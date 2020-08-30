Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
PHOTOS: Creating, selling prayer beads in the Kurdistan Region
2020/08/30 | 13:36 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Haji Khalid and Haji Ibrahim have made and sold prayer beads for over a decade in the Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq