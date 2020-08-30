Movie Screenplay “The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico” to be published as Book on Amazon in the Fall

2020/08/30 | 21:54 - Source: Iraq News

Poster for the Screenplay "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico"

Storyboard image from The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico, meeting Agustin Lara

Storyboard image from The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico, the Town Witch, Curandera

Storyboard image from The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico, Tehuacan Street

Logo of the screenplay "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico"

After winning Gold at the Depth of Field Festival and other recognition, the story will be available as eBook and Paperback on Amazon this Fall.

With little else to do during the COVID19 shutdown, I finished the screenplay in June ...”— Mike Meier, author of "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico"MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico,” a Romance Comedy screenplay by author Mike Meier takes place in 1929, shortly before the Great Depression.



Two American ladies seek healing in the hot springs of Mexico and find love with Mexican gigolos.



The story explores the many things in life we don’t quite understand, such as love, enchantment, and magic spells.The screenplay won Gold at the Summer 2020 Depth of Field International Film Festival (DOFIFF), as well as other accolades.



The author Mike Meier is currently working on turning the screenplay into a book.



It will be published in the Fall.Mike Meier explains where the idea for the story came from: “In this case, it goes back to the early 1990s when I was a student.



I once listened to a program on National Public Radio (NPR) where a young lady discussed some of her Social Studies research for her Ph.D.



thesis.



She mentioned that in the earlier part of the century, American women traveled to the Mexico hot springs for health treatments.



Sometimes illicit relationships with young Mexican gigolos ensued.



I was immediately intrigued.”However, years later when he began writing on the story in earnest, he could not find that Ph.D.



student who originally inspired the story.



Explains Meier, “I tried to find that young lady and her research thesis.



NPR does not archive programs for that long.



So I contacted libraries, went through listings of Ph.D.



theses, contacted professors, but could not locate anything.



If I had, I would have saved myself many, many hours of research.



So I just had to do it myself.”It took COVID19 to give him a break from his usual job to finish the screenplay.



“I had the draft in my drawer for almost 30 years.



With little else to do during the shutdown, I finished the screenplay in June.”So far, the screenplay has received the following distinctions:• "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" won GOLD at the Summer 2020 Depth of Field International Film Festival (DOFIFF).• "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" is a Finalist for the Hollywood Gold Awards.• "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" is a Finalist for New York Movie Awards.• "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico" is Official Selection at the Houston Comedy Film Festival.In brief, the storyline is: In Long Island, 1929, Rose Hayes lives unhappily married to a cheating older man, Spencer, who works as a lawyer.



Rose suffers from arthritis and is advised by her doctor to travel to Tehuacán, a city in Mexico known for its miraculous hot springs.



After convincing Spencer of the trip’s benefits, she invites her best friend, Alice, whose husband passed away and is struggling to recover from her grief.



The women arrive, and immediately meet Miguel and Ramiro.



Miguel takes it upon himself to show the ladies the beauty of Tehuacán, and street artist and gigolo Ramiro joins in, since he’s used to starting affairs with American tourists.



Miguel falls in love with Rose, and a spell performed by a curandera (the town’s witch) causes Ramiro to fall for Alice.



The two couples’ love needs to overcome the challenges that come with dating in the roaring 20s, when a controlling husband and a pinch of magic is involved.About the AuthorMike Meier grew up in Germany.



He holds a master’s degree in political science as well as a J.D.



and LL.M.



When not writing books and screenplays, he enjoys playing Latin and Flamenco guitar.



He currently resides in the greater Washington, D.C area.Mike MeierMike Meier+1 2025808758email us here

Video Trailer of "The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico"

