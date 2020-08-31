Iraqi Red Crescent is supplying a number of hospitals in Baghdad and Najaf with medical oxygen.

2020/08/31 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has provided a number of hospitals in Baghdad and Najaf with medical oxygen

The IRCS has said in a statement, “The Iraqi Red Crescent has delivered Al-Kindi Hospital (50) oxygen bottle, adding to sending a tank loaded with (20) tons of liquid medical oxygen to the Najaf Health Department in cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society.”

The statement has added, “This came after the crisis witnessed by some hospitals in Baghdad and Najaf, as a result of the shortage of medical oxygen used to treat the affected people with Coronavirus.



