Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

2020/08/31 | 17:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least eight people were killed and six were wounded in

the latest violence:

An attack on Hitawin left two civilians dead and three

wounded.

Two

soldiers were wounded when a bomb exploded south of Mosul.



The body

of a physician

who was stabbed was found.

A bomb wounded two people

in Sinjar.

In Hilla, a policeman was wounded

while disarming a bomb.



North of town, two policemen were

wounded in an explosion.

Turkish authorities said that airstrikes on Metina

killed five members of

the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis