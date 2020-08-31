Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

2020/08/31 | 17:46 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- At least eight people were killed and six were wounded in
soldiers were wounded when a bomb exploded south of Mosul.
while disarming a bomb.
the latest violence:
An attack on Hitawin left two civilians dead and three
wounded.
Two
The body
of a physician
who was stabbed was found.
A bomb wounded two people
in Sinjar.
In Hilla, a policeman was wounded
North of town, two policemen were
wounded in an explosion.
Turkish authorities said that airstrikes on Metina
killed five members of
the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
