Two rockets land near Baghdad airport in series of attacks on capital

Two rockets fell near Baghdad International Airport on Sunday few days after two other rocket attacks hit the Iraqi capital.

The attack by Katyusha rockets, according to the defense ministry, made casualties and has not been claimed by any group or organization.It is the third such attack last week.

A Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which is home to government buildings and foreign missions, causing damage to an empty building, Anadolu news agency reports citing the Iraqi police.

Thursday, three rockets fell in the Green Zone.

No casualties were reported in both attacks.

