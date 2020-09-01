Talented Architect and Sustainable Design Specialist Ms. Shruti Kulkarni Joins NEDC in Boston

2020/09/01 | 17:04 - Source: Iraq News

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New England Design & Construction is one of Boston’s leading Creative Architectural Design Build firms and an industry innovator in the use of sustainable design, green building and adaptive reuse.With projects across Chestnut Hill, Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline, Newton, Wellesley, Back Bay and the Greater Boston Area, New England Design and Construction prioritizes sustainable design--placing high value on ecological sustainability and eco-friendly designs and building methods.



NEDC designs are energy efficient, aesthetic, and consistently source local materials with an emphasis on the beauty of reclaimed wood, ample natural light, solar energy, and environmentally friendly design elements.With an truly innovative and one-of-a-kind Passive Home conversion now underway in Somerville and a volume of demand for NEDC’s green, eco-friendly Design Build services, NEDC has further bolstered their talented sustainable design team with the addition of Ms.



Shruti Kulkarni.



Ms.



Kulkarni originally hails from Punce, India as a practicing Architect and joins the NEDC team with a Masters of Science in Sustainable Design from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.



Ms.



Kulkarni has worked creatively in this field in both New York and Philadelphia.



“I have always been interested in Design of any and every kind – be it architecture, interior, landscape, textile or fashion.



While designing spaces is something I greatly enjoy, I am passionate about Sustainable Design and Adaptive Reuse - transforming old structures that have outlived their purpose into beautiful livable spaces.” - Shruti KulkarniFounded by Tufts Alumnus David Supple in 2005, New England Design & Construction offers concept-to-completion, full-service Architectural Design Build services to clients throughout Boston with the motto, “Lifting Spirits with Spaces.” The creative firm has been directly involved in over 100,000 square feet of design and remodel projects over the past two decades in Cambridge, Wellesley, Back Bay, Brookline, Somerville, and throughout the GBA.



These projects have been featured in local and regional media, including Remodeling Magazine, Boston Voyager, and The Boston Globe.



NEDC’s recent caring community work during Covid has been featured on NBC10, NECN and Boston 2.



NEDC was recently awarded a Guild Master Distinction award by Guild Quality and named to Home Builders Digest 15 Best Home Addition Architects in the United States.

