2020/09/03 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to designate 3rd October every year as Iraq's National Day, to celebrate and mark the independence of Iraq and the end of the British mandate on 3rd October, 1932.It […]

read more Cabinet Announces (Another) Public Holiday first appeared on Iraq Business News.