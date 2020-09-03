Kurdish actor wins top Swedish television award for role in ‘Caliphate’ series


Kurdish actor wins top Swedish television award for role in ‘Caliphate’ series
2020/09/03 | 06:32 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Amed Bozan plays opposite Gizem Erdogan in the Swedish series Caliphate.

(Photo: SVT/Johan Paulin)

