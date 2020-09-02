RegScan Launches Home Office Rules Content

2020/09/03 | 10:10 - Source: Iraq News

RegScan is excited to launch iComply Home Office Rules, added as a result of demand from RegScan clients, who needed more support to respond to COVID-19.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, & Safety professionals, is excited to announce the addition of Home Office Rules to their iComply content offering.



The inclusion of this new content is based on demand from RegScan clients, who needed more support to respond to COVID-19.



iComply Home Office Rules checklists are designed to support an Office audit or self-assessment.



It guides the user through a series of questions specifically created for Owned, Operated, or Tenant-style Office Locations within a given jurisdiction, and is designed to help the user identify existing or potential health and safety issues and meet legal responsibilities in relation to health and safety in the office.“COVID-19 has been such a disruption across the globe and businesses have been scrambling to meet new challenges to their operations,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc.



“Building out Home Office Rules content into our service was something our clients were asking for, so we responded in a format that will meet that demand.”iComply Home Office Rules checklists cover a number of global jurisdictions in an easy-to-use question-and-answer format.



iComply Home Office Rules are included in RegScan’s subscription platform and through many of its strategic partners.



To learn more about RegScan’s Home Office Rules, visit: https://www.regscan.com/icomply-home-office-rules/About RegScanIndependently owned and operated, RegScan, Inc.



is a provider of world-class compliance information to Fortune 1000 companies.



Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety & Environmental practitioners for over 30 years.



RegScan’s vast regulatory library provides the framework for compliance programs within multiple industries including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments.



For businesses that need to build Corporate, Site-Based, Manufacturing, Office Space, R&D or Distribution based compliance programs, RegScan offers innovative solutions designed to address the needs of your organization.Ryan DonahueRegScan+1 570-323-1010email us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedIn

