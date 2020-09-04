Pro-regime group claims responsibility for attacks against Kurdish-led forces in Syria


Pro-regime group claims responsibility for attacks against Kurdish-led forces in Syria
2020/09/04 | 21:50 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Ali al-Huwaidi, the head of the Civil Council in Dhiban, was heavily injured in an armed attack by unknown gunmen on August 31 (Photo: Hawar News Agency)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links