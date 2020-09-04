Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
COVID-19: Kurdistan Region records over 590 new cases, 25 deaths
2020/09/04 | 21:50 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- A WHO volunteer gives a face mask to an elderly woman in Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province.
(Photo: WHO/Twitter)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq