Miller & Miller will hold an online-only Music Machines, Coin-Ops & Advertising auction, with other categories, Sept. 19

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Early 1900s Seeburg Style “G” orchestrion, a coin-op mechanical masterpiece, 66 inches tall by 79 inches wide, with mosaic leaded art glass doors, 13 “G” rolls (est.CA$20,000-$30,000).

Shell Tokheim 300 double gas pump, a beacon of prosperity from the golden age of the motorist, 58 inches tall by 34 inches wide, great man cave item (est.



CA$8,000-$10,000).

Canadian 1920s tin litho sign for Mother Hubbard Shoes, 60 inches by 30 inches in the original wood frame (est.



CA$3,500-$5,000).

Circa 1890 high-wheel bicycle made in Canada, marked “The Goold Bicycle Company Ltd., Branford, Ont.”, sporting a 54-inch diameter front wheel (est.



CA$4,000-$6,000).

27-inch orchestral Regina upright music box, coin-operated and made in 1898, tagged ‘Orchestral Regina’ to the frieze board and with 29 discs.



(est.



CA$8,000-$10,000).

The sale will feature the outstanding lifetime collections of Ken Vinen and Jack Winkler.



It's a 632-lot auction, starting promptly at 9 am Eastern time.

We’re committed to delivering a simple, safe and dependable online bidding experience.



An online-only auction dedicated in large part to music machines, coin-ops and advertising – featuring the outstanding lifetime collections of Ken Vinen and Jack Winkler – will be held on Saturday, September 19th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., based in New Hamburg, Ontario.



The 632-lot auction will start promptly at 9 am Eastern time.Other categories include signs, petroliana (gas station collectibles), automobilia, breweriana, historical objects, general store and toys.



Many of the items are Canadian in origin.



Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.



website (www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com).



Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.



A few expected top lots include an early 1900s Seeburg Style “G” orchestrion, a coin-operated mechanical masterpiece (est.



$20,000-$30,000); a 27-inch orchestral Regina upright music box, also coin-operated and made in 1898 (est.



$8,000-$10,000); and a 1950s Shell Tokheim double gasoline pump, fully restored (est.



$8,000-$10,000).



All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars.The Seeburg Style “G” orchestrion is the expected top lot of the auction.



The player piano melody is backed by a tightly-packed orchestra of bass and snare drums, two ranks of flute pipes, a mandolin feature, cymbal and triangle.



The 66 inch tall by 79 inch wide unit retains the correct torch mosaic leaded art glass doors and comes with thirteen “G” rolls.The 27-inch orchestral Regina upright music box is a marvelous machine, originally rented as a coin-consuming investment to shrewd bar owners as a money-maker that also provided fun entertainment, a way to divert patrons from neighboring establishments.



The music box is tagged ‘Orchestral Regina’ to the frieze board and comes with 29 discs.The Shell Tokheim 300 double gas pump is a true beacon of prosperity from the golden age of the motorist.



This iconically designed pump makes the same glowing statement as the cars of the era.



It was the recipient of a master restoration and measures 58 inches tall by 34 inches wide by 16 inches deep.



Gas pumps are hugely popular as man cave items.Machines that play music, many of them from the Vinen and Winkler collections, are plentiful and will include the following.



All four carry estimates of $4,000-$6,000.• A coin-operated Coinola “CX” Nickelodeon, made in America in the 1920s, boasting a piano, mandolin and xylophone; marked “Coinola” inner key cover.

• A George Baker & Co.



cylinder music box, Swiss, manufactured in 1892, a rare variant featuring the harmony of drum with six bells; restored, with 5 cylinders.

• A Wurlitzer Model 1015 jukebox, made in America in 1946, the most identifiable jukebox ever produced, with a curated library of 78 rpm records with title cards.

• An American Berliner trademark model A gramophone, made in the US circa 1897, with quarter-sawn oak case, early motor, 2-weight governor and side brake.The Berliner trademark A gramophone is among 32 Berliners offered in this sale as part of the Jack Winkler collection.



The collection boasts the most comprehensive offering of Berliner gramophones ever offered in Canada.



A two-sided 1930s porcelain Ford sign made for the Canadian market, untouched and original, 27 ¾ inches by 18 inches, should bring $3,000-$5,000; while a circa 1890 high-wheel bicycle made in Canada, marked “The Goold Bicycle Company Ltd., Branford, Ont.”, sporting a 54-inch diameter front wheel, is expected to sell for $4,000-$6,000.A 1940s Canadian two-sided, three piece ensemble sign for IGA Super Market in a painted blue frame, 80 inches by 72 inches, a classic 20th century grocery sign, should realize $4,000-$6,000; and a Canadian 1920s tin litho sign for Mother Hubbard Shoes, 60 inches by 30 inches in the original wood frame, has a pre-sale estimate of $3,500-$5,000.An early 1900s Holcomb & Hoke (Indianapolis, Ind.) Butter-Kist popcorn machine in a walnut case, a floor model variation with assorted related ephemera, should hit $4,000-$6,000.



Also, an early O-Pee-Chee chewing gum vending machine, made in Canada around 1915, with a porcelain face and wood case, is estimated to fetch $3,500-$5,000.



A Canadian circa 1880s carved wood advertising figure of a pharaoh in early overpaint, its arms extended to present chocolate samples and cigars to passersby, should achieve $4,000-$6,000; and a sheepskin jacket that Rompin’ Ronnie Hawkins custom-ordered and wore during his 1981/2 television debut “Honky Tonk”, featuring a hand-tooled hawk on reverse, is estimated at $2,000-$3,000.The auction coincides with Miller & Miller’s announcement of exciting new updates to its online auction platform.



“We’re committed to delivering a simple, safe and dependable online bidding experience,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.



“We’re continually investing in our digital platform to provide quality service and capability to enhance the user experience.”

Mr.



Miller said the most recent update involves an exciting ‘refresh’ to the online platform.



“There’s no learning curve or major changes to our operations,” he pointed out.



“This update will simply present users with an improved experience as they navigate our online auctions.”Miller & Miller Auctions has also launched a new mobile app for iOS and Android.



Bidders can now choose to participate virtually in auctions using a phone or tablet for a convenient, portable experience.



They can place bids and receive instant updates and notifications with a few taps.Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.



has two more major auctions planned for the fall.



A Canadiana & Historic Objects auction, featuring the Stead and Withington collections, is slated for Saturday, October 24th.



Then, a Watches, Jewellery and Decorative Arts auction is slotted on Saturday, November 21st.



Both sales will be held online at 9am Eastern, and will be webcast from the New Hamburg gallery.



Consignments are welcome.Miller & Miller Auctions is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments.



The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles.



Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710 or (519) 716-5606; or, e-mail to info@millerandmillerauctions.com.



To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions and the firm’s slate of upcoming auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.



