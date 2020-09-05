Iraqi finance minister to visit Tehran: envoy

2020/09/05 | 14:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In a meeting in Baghdad on Friday, Masjedi submitted an invitation by Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand to Amir Alavi.The Iraqi finance minister also welcomed the invitation.

During the meeting, they discussed the outcomes of the agreements between two countries during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s recent visit to Tehran.





They stressed following up and finalizing agreements.





The two sides, also underlined the need to avoid double taxation, customs cooperation and the agreement on mutual support for investment.





Iraqi minister and Iranian diplomat exchanged views on paying Iran’s disbursement of selling gas and electricity.





Masjedi expressed Iran’s readiness for buying surplus of Iraqi barley and wheat production.





