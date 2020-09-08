Clerical Developments and Politics in the Howzehs of Iraq and Iran

Speakers will also discuss how the respective Iraqi and Iranian seminaries will be impacted by the politics of religious succession. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Date and time: Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)Register here.Speakers:Marsin Alshamary, incoming post-doctoral fellow, BrookingsAbbas Kadhim, director, Iraq Initiative and Resident Senior Fellow, Middle East Programs, Atlantic CouncilMehdi Khalaji, Libitzky Family Fellow, The Washington InstituteModerator: Sanam Vakil, deputy director and senior research fellow, Middle East and North Africa Programme, Chatham HouseClerical developments in the seminaries of Iran and Iraq have long been a driver of bilateral collaboration and regional competition between Qom and Najaf.In this webinar, part of MENA Programme Online Events Series, panelists will explore the religious and political dynamics, and assess the economic and political power of these institutions.Speakers will also discuss how the respective Iraqi and Iranian seminaries will be impacted by the politics of religious succession.

