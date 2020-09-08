Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
COVID-19: Kurdistan Region reports over 670 new cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours
2020/09/08 | 15:54 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Health care workers in protective gear at a COVID-19 treatment center.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq