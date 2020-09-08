COVID-19: Kurdistan Region reports over 670 new cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours


COVID-19: Kurdistan Region reports over 670 new cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours
2020/09/08 | 15:54 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Health care workers in protective gear at a COVID-19 treatment center.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links