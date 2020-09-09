Iraqi Troops Arrest Daesh Ringleader in Kirkuk

2020/09/09 | 05:56 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – Iraqi intelligence forces on Tuesday detained a senior member of the Daesh terror group in Dijla in Kirkuk."The terrorist worked in several positions, the last of which was the improvised explosive devices official in the Dijlah state,” Iraqi intelligence said in a statement, Shafaq News reported.
The report also said that the ringleader has confessed to his crimes and has been referred to the judiciary.
In recent months, suspected Daesh terrorists have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin, and Diyala, known as the "Triangle of Death”.
