CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED RISK GOVERNANCE BOOKS TO BE TRANSLATED INTO INDONESIAN

2020/09/10 | 10:18 - Source: Iraq News

The Board Member's Guide to Risk

Governance Reimagined: Organizational Design,Risk, and Value Creation

The Board Member’s Guide to Risk and Governance Reimagined to Reach Important New Audience

The Indonesian market for corporate governance has been growing rapidly and this guide will contribute to the commitment to steadily improving trends in board governance practices there.”— David R.



KoenigNORTHFIELD, MN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (b)right governance publications is pleased to announce an agreement for the Indonesian translation and distribution of both The Board Member's Guide to Risk and Governance Reimagined: Organizational Design, Risk, and Value Creation.



The agreement was signed last month and will bring the leading insights from these highly praised guides for boards, senior executives, and aspiring MBA students to a key global audience."The Indonesian market for corporate governance has been growing rapidly with a commitment to steadily improving trends in board governance practices," said David R.



Koenig, author of The Board Members' Guide to Risk and Governance Reimagined.



“I am very pleased that this guide will contribute to that ongoing effort and to have such a strong and committed partner in Indonesia to bring this project forward.”Translation, publication, and distribution of the Indonesian-language version of both books is being managed by the Center for Risk Management and Sustainability (CRMS) - a globally recognized organization that is leading the Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) professional capacity building in Indonesia.



Established in 2010, CRMS has collaborated with countless Indonesian organizations in training more than 5,000 Indonesian professionals, providing them with an opportunity to sharpen their professional capabilities.



In 2014 and 2016, CRMS was recognized with the “Best Risk Management Service Provider” award in IRM’s Global Risk Awards in London, UK.



Antonius Alijoyo, the founder of CRMS said, “it is the right time to have the translation of the book for Indonesian professionals as it provide much insights as well as foresights to embrace better practices of governance and risk management at board level.”The Indonesian-language version of The Board Member's Guide to Risk and Governance Reimagined will be available by December 2020.



Updates can be received by contacting CRMS at +62-22-87301035 or 62-812-22200775 or email at secretariat@crmsindonesia.org.David R.Koenig(b)right govenance consulting LLC+1 612-286-1776email us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedIn

Antonius Alijoyo, Founder of CRMS, Interviews the Author, David R.



Koenig

You just read:

News Provided By

September 09, 2020, 17:17 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release

?