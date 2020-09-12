2020/09/12 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi prime minister forbids state bodies from classifying Iraqis by sect Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered state institutions to stop classifying Iraqis by religious sect following a social media outcry […]

read more PM forbids State Bodies from Classifying Iraqis by Sect first appeared on Iraq Business News.