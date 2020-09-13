Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 17, 8 September 2020 [EN/AR]

2020/09/13 | 17:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Key Messages- The Ministry of Agriculture announced receipt of 450,000 tons of wheat seeds though government-owned companies for the 2020/21 season.- Tomato and potato prices continued to fluctuate, but other commodity prices remained relatively stable.- As of 31 August, insufficient food consumption increased by 0.2 million people compared to the third week of August, with Wasit Governorate recording moderately high levels of insufficient food consumption for the first time.

Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has continued to spread in Iraq.



As of 7 September 2020, the World Health Organization reported 260,370 cases and 7,512 deaths, roughly a 27% increase in cases compared to 24 August.

The global economic slowdown, driven by pandemic containment measures, decreased the demand for oil and put downward pressure on prices.



In Iraq, oil income accounts for 90% of the government revenue and the drop in oil prices has had a significant impact on country’s finances.



Over the past two weeks, Basra heavy oil prices have remained stable, fluctuating between USD 44 and USD 47 per barrel, up from minimum of USD 18.7 per barrel in April 2020, but well below USD 58.4 per barrel, the price recorded roughly one year ago.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, with a focus on food availability, access, utilization and stability.



