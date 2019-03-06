At least one killed, two injured in bomb blast in Diyala

2019/03/06 | 13:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
At least one person was killed, while two others were injured as a roadside bomb targeted a convoy of Iraqi federal police on Wednesday in Diyala province, news reports said.The blast took place near Takoul village in Muqdadiya district in Diyala.The injured were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.No further details were provided if the victims were security personnel or civilians.
