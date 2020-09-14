Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Syrian opposition announces removal of Kurdish member of Syrian Negotiations Committee, but outcome remains in dispute
2020/09/14 | 21:42 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- The head of the Syrian opposition removed KNC-member Hewas Egid from the Syrian opposition's negotiations committee (Photo: archive)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq