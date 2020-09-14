PM Masrour Barzani meets US ambassador: expresses ‘concerns’ over treatment of Kurds in disputed territories; ‘positive atmosphere’ in Erbil-Baghdad talks

2020/09/14 | 23:50 - Source: kurdistan 24



(Photo: KRG) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during a meeting with US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller on September 14, 2020.(Photo: KRG)

Sponsored Links