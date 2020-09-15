UPDATE: Cabinet authorized Ismaael to lead national oil company

2020/09/15 | 22:54 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Following publication of this story on Sept.14, Iraq Oil Report obtained an Aug.18 note from the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers that explained the Aug.17 Cabinet decision: to amend the INOC law; to create the INOC governing board and advisory board and conduct a valuation of all companies to be moved from the Oil Ministry to INOC authority; and “to task the Oil Minister Ihsan Abduljabbar Ismaael to perform the tasks of INOC director in addition to [being Oil Minister], to start the formation of the board to ensure the implementation … and to start its tasks and responsibilities according to the law.”

As one senior government official close to Cabinet processes explained: “Ihsan is made head of this so he can manage this process.”

ERBIL/BAGHDAD - Ten advisors or allies to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi have been named to run crucial banking and security institutions in a move that consolidates strategic authority as Kadhimi attempts to tackle a financial crisis and escalation of nationwide violence.

In addition to new leaders of the Central Bank of Iraq, Trade Bank of Iraq, and executive branch institutions that report to Kadhimi, Oil Minister Ihsan Ismaael has been named the presumptive head of the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC), which has not yet been formed as negotiations over the legislation for the company continue.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.

Iraq Oil Report Attribution Policy

All sources quoted or referenced spoke to Iraq Oil Report directly and exclusively, unless stated otherwise.



Iraq Oil Report typically grants anonymity to sources that can't speak without risking their personal safety or job security.



We only publish information from anonymous sources that we independently corroborate and are important to core elements of the story.



We do not provide anonymity to sources whose purpose is to further personal or political agendas.

Iraq Oil Report Commitment to Independence

Iraq Oil Report strives to provide thoroughly vetted reporting and fair-minded analysis that enables readers to understand the dynamic events of Iraq.



To meet this goal, we always seek to gather first-hand information on the ground, verify facts from multiple angles, and solicit input from every stakeholder involved in a given story.

We view our independence as an integral piece of our competitive advantage.



Whereas many media entities in Iraq are owned or heavily influenced by political parties, Iraq Oil Report is wholly owned by several of its employees.



In a landscape that is often polarized and politicized, we are able to gather and corroborate information from an unusually wide array of sources because we can speak with all of them in good faith.

To fund this enterprise, Iraq Oil Report depends on revenue from both advertising and subscriptions.



Some of our advertisers and subscribers ‐ including companies, governments, and NGOs ‐ are also subjects of our reporting.



Consistent with journalistic best practices, Iraq Oil Report maintains a strict firewall that removes business considerations from editorial decision-making.



When we are choosing which stories to report and how to write them, our readers always come first.