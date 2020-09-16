Finally a Team of Nobel Prize Winners are Saying and Asking for Action What I Have Been Saying and Asking for 50+ Years!

2020/09/17 | 07:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other.

Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health.

Stop letting your emotional baggage rule your life.

All the 50 metrics of well being measured by this index are a mess as our emotional health education is a mess.



We educate the mind while miseducating the brain

As long as the brain and mind are lumped together as the mind, our social ills will only get worse.



We need brain education for the young through wise parenting & brain healing for the rest.”— Sajid KhanRIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I have been an activist for creating emotional health (EH)/Wisdom education and now a team of Noble Prize winners is calling for action on the deteriorating state of the nation.



I hope our leaders and experts will now listen and take action.{"The Social Progress Index inspired by research of Nobel-winning economists, collects 50 metrics of well-being — nutrition, safety, freedom, the environment, health, education and more — to measure quality of life."

“The data paint an alarming picture of the state of our nation, and we hope it will be a call to action,” Michael Porter, a Harvard Business School professor and the chair of the advisory panel for the Social Progress Index.



"And this isn’t just about President Trump: He’s a symptom of these trends, as well as a reason they’re accelerating.



So please read and spread the word: This data should be a wake-up call."} - Nicolos KristofA few days ago the Social Progress Institute that consists of several Nobel Prize winners and world famous professors gave my activism 100% instant credibility when they asked for a wake up call to address the problem of falling and failing social standards.



I have been calling for the same wake up call for over 50 years! They even said that Trump was accelerating this deterioration of social standards.





My simple formula that quantifies wisdom/EH (emotional health) provides a clear cut path to solving social ills.



Please review the following comment, one of over 400, published in NY Times.



I have my own original solution to each and every social/emotional problem.I have a simple formula that makes war and peace a science.

War is a premature activity with a value of -2.



State of war is an immature activity with a value of -1.

Truce is a mature activity with a value of +1.

Peace is a super mature activity with a value of +2.

Both sides must realize that trying to achieve peace (+2) with fighting (-2) will never bring peace as -2 can never equal +2.



Both sides have to put all their eggs in the peace basket.



It will require extreme sacrifices on both sides.

There are creative ways to arrive at peace.



Israel can agree to the 67 border and still keep all the settlements.



All Israelis living in Palestine lands are given Palestine green cards.



They pay Palestinian taxes.



This will give Palestine a stronger economic foundation.



Palestinians are given the same privileges in Israel.

As Israel is the elder in these lands they have the right to be the ruler.



However they must treat Palestinians with the same equality and

(+2) must replace hate (-2) not just between Israel and Palestine but between all peoples Christian, Hindu, Muslim, Atheists and Jew.



The peace (+2) dividend on all sides will translate into jobs, health, happiness and prosperity especially for the Palestinians.



The new love relationship will be priceless.I have been trying to wake up our experts and leaders to this same unfortunate reality for the last 50+ years.



I have published hundreds of articles and press releases on explaining what is wrong with America and how it can be fixed.



We are an emotionally challenged country by far.



It is because our experts have lumped the brain and mind that are two separate entities as just the mind.



As a result we have cutting edge mind education that improves infrastructure, incomes, inventions etc.



While brain education that develops emotional health, is not only ignored, the brain is miseducated.



messing up our emotional health.



This has a negative impact on every sector of life from health, education, society, happiness, relationships etc.



It causes trillion dollar losses.



Why do you think 50% of America struggles to make ends meet? They make good money with cutting edge mind education but spend it with miseducated brains.

Our sages correctly figured out that to remove the ills of society we needed to figure out how to create a wise society.



As wisdom has remained fuzzy our experts have jumped on to emotional intelligence.



Wisdom and EI are the same entity.



EI is the smoke where emotional health (EH) is the fire.



There is not much success with EI education as it is like our experts try to generate smoke instead of lighting the fire.



Here is my formula with its priceless applications: https://medium.com/@sajidalikhan2/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64ahttps://www.einpresswire.com/article/523876665/given-biden-s-openness-to-innovation-america-has-a-good-chance-to-finally-become-an-emotional-health-super-powerMy authority comes from the Bible: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/129471443/how-we-figured-out-wisdom-from-the-story-of-adam-and-eveAnd it now also comes from the experts of the Social Progress Institute.Sajid4th R Foundation+1 201-450-8098email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

My basic hypothesis that has applications in ed., health, society, relationships, happiness, peace, deep brain relaxation, upbringing, wisdom, focus etc

