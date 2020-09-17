2020/09/17 | 15:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Government and Oil and Gas Industry Thought Leaders to Speak at Iraq Petroleum Virtual Event Annual Conference set to navigate the future of the oil and gas industry in Iraq Conference will include online conference sessions available live and on demand for all attendees Delegates will gain insights into the latest policy and project […]

read more Key Speakers to address Iraq Petroleum Virtual Event first appeared on Iraq Business News.