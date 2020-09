2020/09/17 | 18:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

Iraq's Oil Minister, Ihsan Ismaael [Ahsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail], will reportedly become the head of a recently-revived Iraq National Oil Company (INOC).

Mr Ismael was previously the director general of the state-run Basra Oil Company (BOC); he joined the cabinet of Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi in June.

(Source: The National)