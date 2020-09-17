F3 Tech Announces 2020 Accelerator Program Finalists

2020/09/17 | 22:02 - Source: Iraq News

The speed of commercialization is our greatest focus and working with companies who are ready to leap forward with our support makes the program more impactful for everyone”— Chris HlubbEASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies, has completed its search for the 2020 Accelerator program portfolio.



This year’s candidates have developed unique solutions for energy storage, remote monitoring, water filtration, automated aquaculture and sustainable materials.



The companies chosen this year hail from the east coast with staff in Maryland, New York and Vermont.According to F3 Tech, the application process is based on investment principles and seeks to identify companies with the most potential to scale immediate revenue opportunities, manufacturing or license their technology to industry.



“The speed of commercialization is our greatest focus and working with companies who are ready to leap forward with our support makes the program more impactful for everyone,” F3 Tech Program Manager, Chris Hlubb said.The 2020 portfolio includes: ACTIVEcharge, EnergyLink3, InventWood, Solar Oyster and Vand.Both ACTIVEcharge and InventWood are commercializing technologies developed at the University of Maryland.



ACTIVEcharge is creating remote wind turbine monitoring systems.



Inventwood has a growing portfolio of sustainable materials derived from wood.



EnergyLink3 is adapting non-toxic lithium battery technology for rural energy storage.



Solar Oyster has adapted military technology for aquaculture through its floatovoltaic automated oyster platform.



Vand is pivoting its consumer water filtration technology to pilot-scale aquaponics.The F3 Tech Accelerator Program offers up to $150,000 in funding and professional services valued at $250,000.



The F3 Tech Accelerator requires no equity from participating companies, a unique value proposition for many early-stage companies.At the end of the program, the portfolio company with the greatest ability to obtain investment and generate revenue will be awarded $25,000.Numerous federal, state, and local agencies financial support the F3 Tech accelerator program.



Among these include the U.S.



Economic Development Administration, the U.S.



Small Business Administration, the U.S.



Department of Agriculture Rural Development, the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund, and the Mid Shore Regional Council.About F3 Tech Accelerator

The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors.



F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs.F3 Tech is an initiative of the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center, a private-sector nonprofit serving entrepreneurs and high-growth, innovative, and scalable startup companies throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore.For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.Evan SneiderRed Rooster PR+1 954-673-6835email us here

