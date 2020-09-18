Iraq Stock Market now Positive Year-to-Date

2020/09/18 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 17th Sept 2020).Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.The RSISX index ended the week at IQD673 (+3.9%) / $705 (+3.9%) (weekly change) (+2.2% and +0.5% YTD change, respectively).The number of week traded […]

