2020/09/18 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq launches National Adaptation Plan process for climate change resilience The Government of Iraq, in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), has launched a process to develop a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to build the country's resilience to climate change.The NAP process aims to reduce vulnerability to the negative impacts of climate change, […]

read more Iraq launches Plan for Climate Change Resilience first appeared on Iraq Business News.