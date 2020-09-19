Iraqi Govt to Collect Data on

2020/09/19 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, at which it discussed how to improve the organisation of the public sector.
The Prime Minister asked the Minister of Planning to form and lead a working group responsible for collecting data that will count the […]
