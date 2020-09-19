Iraq to Negotiate Water Share with Iran, Turkey

2020/09/19 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq Forms Delegation to Negotiate Water Share with Iran, Turkey The Iraqi Foreign Relations Committee in Parliament formed a special delegation headed by the Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani, to resolve the water file with Iran and Turkey.The committee's rapporteur, MP Iqbal Abdul Hussein, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been […]

