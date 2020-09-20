US gives Peshmerga $250m worth of Humvees, Ammo

2020/09/20 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.US gives Iraqi Kurdistan Peshmerga $250 million worth of Humvees, Ammo The United States provided $250 million worth of military equipment to the Kurdistan Regional Government's peshmerga forces on Tuesday.Click […]

read more US gives Peshmerga 0m worth of Humvees, Ammo first appeared on Iraq Business News.