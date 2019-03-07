MOE signs contract with Siemens

2019/03/07 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA-Baghdad
Ministry of Electricity announced that it signed a contract with Siemens to develop Kirkuk gas power station with capacity of 290 mw, statement of the ministry said.
The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in October about this contract.
