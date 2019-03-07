عربي | كوردى
MOE signs contract with Siemens
2019/03/07 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA-Baghdad



Ministry of Electricity announced that it signed a contract with Siemens to develop Kirkuk gas power station with capacity of 290 mw, statement of the ministry said.



The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in October about this contract.











