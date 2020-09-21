French Development Agency may open office in Baghdad

2020/09/21 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
France has proposed the opening of a branch of the French Development Agency (Agence française de développement, AFD) in Baghdad.
The idea was discussed at a meeting between the Head of Iraq's Europe Department, Ali Shamran, and Abdel Nour Barhami, the economic advisor at the French embassy in Baghdad.
