French Development Agency may open office in Baghdad

2020/09/21 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.France has proposed the opening of a branch of the French Development Agency (Agence française de développement, AFD) in Baghdad.The idea was discussed at a meeting between the Head of Iraq's Europe Department, Ali Shamran, and Abdel Nour Barhami, the economic advisor at the French embassy in Baghdad.(Source: Ministry of […]

